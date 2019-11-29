RRB Chandigarh ALP Technician 2019: Result declared! 2294 candidates selected — How to check result

The ALP Main Panel that is being published now has names of 1308 candidates, which includes those in the part panel.

RRB Chandigarh ALP result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has declared the result for the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician, which is based on cumulative marks scored on stage 1, stage 2 and the document verification. The result has been uploaded on the official website of RRB Chandigarh — rrbcdg.gov.in. However, the rest RRBs are yet to publish the results.

The first stage of the RRB ALP Technician 2019 exam was a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 9 to August 31, 2018. The second stage, for those who qualified the first one, was conducted from January 21 to January 23, 2019, followed by an aptitude test on May 10, 2019.

The Documents Verification (DV) process of the 5744 shortlisted candidates was conducted from June 16 to August 23, 2019, and that of the absentee candidates was held from August 28 to 29, 2019. Out of the 5744 candidates, 1308 got selected in the provisional merit list.

RRB Chandigarh ALP result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh at — rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the Home Page find the notification reading ‘CEN-01/2018 – Provisional Panel for the posts of ALP & Technicians.’

Step 3: The result will appear in a PDF format, where the roll number of the selected candidates have been published

Step 4: Find yours, and take a printout of the result for future references.

The ALP part panel that was published by RRB Chandigarh earlier this year included 986 candidates who have qualified all the exams, document verification as well as the medical test. The ALP Main Panel that is being published now has names of 1308 candidates, which includes those in the part panel.

However, since this is provisional, the Railway Recruitment Board can even cancel one’s candidature in case of some irregularity or deficiency in the data. The board has also asked for a written reply from those candidates who failed to appear in the medical exam before December 15. In case they are unable to give a satisfactory reply, their candidature will be cancelled.

RRB released notification of 64,371 vacancies in 2018. The selected candidates will get a monthly basic salary of Rs 19,900 along with other allowances as admissible.