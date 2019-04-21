RRB ALP Technician revised result 2019 to be released soon

By: | Published: April 21, 2019 8:23 PM

The final merit list of the candidates will be prepared after accommodating the scores from CBT 1, CBT 2, DV and AT.

RRB ALP Technician revised result 2019

Railway RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage CBT revised result 2019: After the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) received communication from the candidates, the board is expected to release the revised scorecard for the second stage of the recruitment examination. The candidates had written to the board, highlighting discrepancies in the scorecard.

The scorecard of the RRB second stage computer-based test revised examination will be released by the end of this month, The Indian Express reported. Once released, the candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the updated scorecard through the region-based websites of the RRB. RRB had announced the result for the second stage CBT examination for recruitment to the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician on April 6.

The candidates who clear the second CBT examination will be eligible to appear for the next stage. The next stage of the examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 16 but it was postponed after the board received communication from candidates regarding the wrong answer key. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for the aptitude test (AT) and document verification (DV), as per the official notification

Earlier, in its notification, RRB had said, “An error has been spotted in the scorecards which have been uploaded as on March 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to check again to view the correct scorecard.”

The RRB, however, restrained from specifying the nature of the error. As per some media reports, an erroneous mark sheet of a candidate had gone viral on social media that shows the candidate scoring 109, 148, 102, 130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in different sections of the test.

RRB had notified 64,371 vacancies in this recruitment drive for which examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9.

