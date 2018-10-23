RRB ALP, Technician result 2018: Indian Railways to declare Group C results for over 26,500 posts before Diwali at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB ALP, Technician result 2018!

RRB ALP, Technician result 2018: The Indian Railways is expected to declare the results of over 26,500 Group C posts anytime before Diwali, i.e November 7 at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website to check their results once the link is activated by the board. The group C examination was conducted for the recruitment of over 26,500 candidates by the Railway Recruitment Board for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and various posts of Technicians. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about RRB Group C jobs.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Candidates will be paid according to the Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix. They will initially be paid Rs 19,900 along with other allowances.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Process of selection-

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts of ALP, Technician after going through two stages of examination. Candidates who clear the first stage of computer-based examination will qualify to appear for the first stage of CBT. In the second stage, they have to go through a computer-based aptitude test (AT). The marks of the candidates are normalized in all the stages of the exam.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Final selection-

The final selection of the candidates for the posts on offer will be based upon a candidate’s performance in both stage 1 and stage 2. The appointment of the candidates will be subject to their passing requisite medical fitness test, that will be conducted by the Railway administration.