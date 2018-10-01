RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Good news for assistant loco pilot and technician applicants!

The move came after many candidates requested an opportunity to modify their preferences in posts.

Good news for assistant loco pilot and technician applicants! The Railway Recruitment Boards has allowed candidates who have applied for the posts of assistant loco pilot and technicians to submit additional educational qualifications. It has also decided to give a one-time additional opportunity to modify their selected post preferences and the exam trade. The move came after many candidates requested an opportunity to modify their preferences in posts.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Board said: “Many participants of 1st stage CBT have represented that even though they had 10+2(with Physics and Maths) or additional technical qualifications such as ITI in more than one trade, they had not filled these details at the time of application. But now in view of the opportunity to opt 10+2- Physics and Maths also, as a trade for qualifying CBT, they want to add such additional qualifications in their applications.”

“RRBs have examined these representations and have decided to give an opportunity to all such candidates for adding their additional eligible qualifications viz, HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade, provided they had acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018,” the RRB added.

Those candidates who are having additional essential qualifications, whether submitted their options so far or not, can log in from Monday (October 1, 2018) and add their additional qualifications with relevant details. On addition and confirmation of educational qualifications, the candidates will be required to select the RRB, fill priority number for the post preference and select exam trade afresh as per their revised educational qualifications.

The candidates, who have already submitted the RRB selection, post preferences etc and wish to add qualifications or modify the RRB, post preferences and exam trade can also log in and add qualifications or modify the submitted details only once by entering the OTP sent to their registered e-mail and mobile number.

To make the changes, candidates can click on: https://rrb6.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017/

Before proceeding, candidates are advised to go through the instructions posted on the websites.