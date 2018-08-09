RRB ALP technician exam today: 47.5 lakh to take Railway Recruitment test

The software to conduct the exam has been designed by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive, around 47.5 lakh applicants will take the computer-based RRB ALP technician test as part of the first phase. The examination will be held across 440 centres in 166 cities of the country. The Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill about 60,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians that were notified earlier this year. The exams will be held over 10 days, from August 9 to August 31.

Last year, the Indian Railways had conducted the ‘world’s largest online recruitment test’. Back then, around 93 lakh students had appeared for 18,000 vacancies out of which 2.7 lakh were found eligible to take the test. This year, the government had initially announced 26,502 vacancies but the number was revised to around 60,000 later.

Apart from the 60,000 Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians, the board had also announced 62,907 vacancies for Level 1 (erstwhile Group D) posts of trackmen and others; 8,619 for constables; and 1,120 for sub-inspectors in the Railway Protection Force.

Amid complaints of candidates having to travel to other cities to take the exam, Railways has decided to run nine special trains from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Chapra and Barauni to facilitate commute for those appearing for the exam. The 05289 Muzaffarpur-Secunderabad special train departed from Muzaffarpur this noon and will arrive at Secunderabad at 1 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the return 05290 Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur train will depart Secunderabad at 9 pm on Friday and arrive at Muzaffarpur at 2 am on Sunday. This train is scheduled to stop at Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyapur, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Dildarnagar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Allahabad Cheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah stations.