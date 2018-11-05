RRB ALP Technician 2018: Details for second stage examination, admit card out; check here

By: | Updated: November 5, 2018 7:19 PM

The candidates who want to appear for ALP and Technician examinations can download their admit card four days before the scheduled examination.

The second stage of examination for Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician will be conducted from December 12 to 14, 2018.

The Railway Recruitment Boards, earlier this week, published the results of Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician 2018 examination. All the successful candidates are now eligible for the second stage of the examination. The second stage of examination for Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician will be conducted from December 12 to 14, 2018.

In a notification issued last week, the RRB said: “All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through official website of RRB/SMS/Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the second stage CBT.” The candidates who want to appear for ALP and Technician examinations can download their admit card four days before the scheduled examination.

Here’s how the candidates can download the admit card

Visit the official site of Indian Railways: www.indianrailways.gov.in
Search for the ‘Recruitment’ and click on the link
Click on ‘News & Recruitment’ section at the top of the page
Select your regions and click on it
Fill in your details such as roll number, date of birth and password
After filling the details, submit

The candidates who want to check their first stage scores can log-in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs by entering their registration number and DoB. The candidates can also see the Master Question Paper of the shift in which they had appeared along with the final key for the questions. This facility will be available up to December 11 2018.

