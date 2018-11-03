RRB ALP, Technician result 2018 declared: Check now at indianrailways.gov.in

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 12:18 PM

Candidates can log in to the following official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board to check the results. Candidates can also visit at indianrailways.gov.in.

This year over 47.56 lakh candidates had appeared for Group C posts.

RRB ALP, Technician result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of the first stage of computer-based test for assistant loco pilots and technicians. The candidates who appeared for the examination can log in to the official website – indianrailways.gov.in or the websites of the respective RRBs to check the result.

This year over 47.56 lakh candidates had appeared for Group C posts. Railway department had earlier issued a notification about 26,502 vacancies for ALP and Technicians post, which was later revised to over 60,000.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Revised posts on offer- Assistant Loco Pilot: 27795 and Technician posts: 36576.

Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Recently, the Railways allowed candidates who have applied for the posts of assistant loco pilot and technicians to submit additional educational qualifications. Candidates will also be given a one-time additional opportunity to modify their selected post preferences and the exam trade. The decision came after many candidates requested railways for an opportunity to modify their preferences in posts. About 1.89 crore candidates have appeared to sit for this examination to compete for 62,907 vacancies in level-1 posts, as per the Ministry of Railways.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts of ALP, Technician after going through two stages of examination. Candidates who clear the first stage of computer-based examination will qualify to appear for the first stage of CBT. In the second stage, they have to go through a computer-based aptitude test (AT). The marks of the candidates are normalized in all the stages of the exam.

