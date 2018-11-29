RRB ALP Result 2018: Revised score for ALP, technicians posts likely to be announced on this date

RRB ALP Result 2018: RRBs have also postponed exam date for 2nd stage CBT. Earlier, it was scheduled on December 12.

RRB ALP Result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce revised results of First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP and Technicians Posts in the first week of December, according to media reports. However, RRB has not officially declared anything yet. Earlier on November 2, RRBs have published the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in 2nd Stage CBT. However, apprehensions were raised on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. RRBs had decided to review all such issues again. RRBs stated that after the review, final keys along with the revised scores will be published again.

In a notification, RRBs requested, “all candidates to follow only the information/updates provided on official websites of RRBs and do not fall prey to any false/unauthentic information.” “RRBs reiterate that they value the inputs/feedback from their candidates and respond dynamically to all such inputs,” it has said. The Railway Recruitment Board said, “beware of touts and job racketeers trying to deceive by false promises of securing job in railways either through influence or by use of unfair means. Candidates attempting unfair means shall be disqualified and legal action shall be initiated against them.”

RRBs have also postponed exam date for 2nd stage CBT. Earlier, it was scheduled on December 12. This has been changed and examination will be held December 24.