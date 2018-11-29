RRB ALP Result 2018: Revised score for ALP, technicians posts likely to be announced on this date

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 10:38 PM

RRB ALP Result 2018: In a notification, RRBs requested, "all candidates to follow only the information/updates provided on official websites of RRBs and do not fall prey to any false/unauthentic information."

rrb recruitmentRRB ALP Result 2018: RRBs have also postponed exam date for 2nd stage CBT. Earlier, it was scheduled on December 12. 

RRB ALP Result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce revised results of First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP and Technicians Posts in the first week of December, according to media reports. However, RRB has not officially declared anything yet. Earlier on November 2, RRBs have published the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in 2nd Stage CBT. However, apprehensions were raised on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. RRBs had decided to review all such issues again. RRBs stated that after the review, final keys along with the revised scores will be published again.

In a notification, RRBs requested, “all candidates to follow only the information/updates provided on official websites of RRBs and do not fall prey to any false/unauthentic information.” “RRBs reiterate that they value the inputs/feedback from their candidates and respond dynamically to all such inputs,” it has said. The Railway Recruitment Board said, “beware of touts and job racketeers trying to deceive by false promises of securing job in railways either through influence or by use of unfair means. Candidates attempting unfair means shall be disqualified and legal action shall be initiated against them.”

RRBs have also postponed exam date for 2nd stage CBT. Earlier, it was scheduled on December 12. This has been changed and examination will be held December 24.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB ALP Result 2018: Revised score for ALP, technicians posts likely to be announced on this date
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition