RRB ALP admit card 2018: Railway Group C, D hall tickets out today at indianrailways.gov.in; how to download

RRB ALP admit card 2018: The admit card from 5 August will be available only for those candidates who have their test on 9 August.

RRB ALP admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the admit card for the recruitment to Group C, D posts today on its official website – indianrailways.gov.in. The admit cards for this examination will be needed for the recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts. Earlier, it was mentioned that the admit cards will be available 4 days before the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP & Technicians Posts on August 9. The recruitment exam will be held on different days, but no other dates have been released so far apart from August 9. The admit card from 5 August will be available only for those candidates who have their test on 9 August.

RRB ALP admit card: When and where to download

The RRB ALP admit card can be downloaded from the official websites:

i) indianrailways.gov.in

ii) rrbald.gov.in

The RRB ALP admit card will be available from 3 PM on the official websites.

RRB ALP admit card 2018: How to download RRB Group C, D hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB Group C, D Recruitment: Exam pattern

Duration of exam: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Total number of Questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways