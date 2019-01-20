RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam tomorrow: Your checklist before test, things to keep in mind

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of RRB’s for all the updates.

RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the second Computer-based test (CBT) examination for RRB Group C, ALP, Technician recruitment from January 21 to 23, 2019. The examination will be conducted for the recruitment to 27,795 assistant loco pilot and 36,576 technician posts in the Indian railways.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards, if not done earlier. Admit cards of the recruitment examination is available for download on all the region based official websites of the RRB. Candidates qualifying the second CBT examination will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The dates of PET will be announced soon.

Candidates after sitting in the examination hall must check thoroughly the computer system alloted to them. If you find any issue related to its functioning, inform the invigilator immediately.

While attempting answer candidates must keep a tab on time to solve the test completely.

Candidates appearing for the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT examination must make sure to carry an identity document, in original, along with the admit card. Candidates must keep in mind that if they fail to carry a valid ID, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Candidates have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ ECI voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph, identity card issued by school or the college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the admit cards to the invigilators.

The RRB had released notification for the 64,000 vacancies in the post of Assistant Loco-Pilot (ALP) and Technician earlier in 2018. The result of the first stage of RRB ALP, was declared on November 2, 2018. A total of 5,88,605 candidates had qualified in the first stage of the examination. Over 36 lakh candidates appeared in the first stage.