RRB admit card 2018: Indian Railways hall ticket for ALP recruitment released; how to download at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB admit card 2018 now available!

RRB admit card 2018: The Indian Railways has released the admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts recruitment at indianrailways.gov.in. Registered candidates can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board and download their admit cards. According to an earlier notice, the e-call letters were to be made available from August 31, but it has been preponed and made available now. The admit cards will be available from today till September 3, 2018. Mentioned below are the steps candidates need to take to download their admit card-

RRB admit card 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern-

Duration of CBT: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under the Indian Railways.