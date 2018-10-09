RRB Admit Card 2018: How to download Group D hall tickets at indianrailways.gov.in, www.rrb.gov

RRB Admit Card 2018: The next schedule (exam city and date) for the exams starting October 29, 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018. (IE)

RRB Admit Card 2018 Download: Candidates who have registered to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board examination for Group D can now download their admit cards on the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates should note that the information released pertains to examinations that are scheduled to be held till October 26. According to a note posted on the official ‘Candidate Login’ page, the Exam City and Date information is live for candidates for exams scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule (exam city and date) for the exams starting October 29, 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018.

According to an earlier update on the official website, the Railway Board said it would upload the RRB Group D Admit Card 4-5 days before the examination. So, today the official website displays the admit cards for exams that are scheduled for the next five days including today.

Besides, no examination is scheduled to be conducted between October 17 to 21 because of festivities like Durga Puja and Dussehra. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of the respective zonal Railway Recruitment Board and login to their account to download their admit cards.

RRB Admit Card Download: Steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ respective RRBs

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

To download the admit cards, candidates are requested to visit the RRB of their respective zone and log in to their account after entering all the relevant details. They need to remember of carrying these admit cards to the examination centre as they will not be allowed to sit for the examination without it.