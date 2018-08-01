RRB admit card 2018 for Indian Railway recruitment to release on this date; how to download hall ticket at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018: The First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP & Technicians Posts will be conducted on August 9.

RRB admit card 2018: The Indian Railways is all set to release the admit cards for the recruitment to Group C, D at indianrailways.gov.in. The admit cards for this examination which will be conducted for recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts will also be available at rrbcdg.gov.in. According to a notice released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the E-Call letter will be made available for download 4 days prior to the date of the Computer-based Test. Candidates need to note that the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP & Technicians Posts will be conducted on August 9.

This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note about the exam and recruitment test.

RRB admit card 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Commencement of first stage CBT (Exam date): August 9, 2018

Activation of Mock link for first stage CBT: July 26, 2018

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Session of the Candidate: July 26, 2018

Download of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements and not an E-Call letter): July 26, 2018

Download of E-Call letter: 4 days prior to the date of CBT of the candidate

A notice issued by the Railways stated that candidates can log in with their credentials on the mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter.

RRB recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern-

Duration of CBT: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer