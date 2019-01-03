RPSC SI Recruitment 2018: Answer Key released – check details at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The commission had conducted the exam on October 7 last year for two paper- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Months after the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducted Sub Inspectors (SI) Combined Competitive exam, it has come out with its answer key. Candidates may download it from commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the exam on October 7 last year for two paper- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who want to raise objections to answer key may do so from January 5 to 7 on commission’s official website.

Here is how you can access the answer key:

1) Candidates are advised to log in to RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2) They may now click on RPSC SI answer key links that are given in the homepage

“03/01/2019 – Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2016 Paper-II(GK & General Science)”

“03/01/2019 – Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2016 Paper -I (General Hindi)”

3) After clicking on these links, candidates will be able to locate the answer keys.

The commission had earlier issued a notification for posts of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) positions. Candidates will be selected on the on the basis of the written exam and interview.

Also read: Haryana SSC (HSSC) Recruitment 2019: Over 2,500 openings announced at hssc.gov.in – All you need to know

Please note that selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 every month in addition.