RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, exam from October 11

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card notification for recruitment to the various posts of School Lecturer. The candidates who applied for RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Also Read| BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam schedule released – Check details at bpsc.bih.nic.in

According to the official notification, the RPSC School Lecturer exam is scheduled to be held on October 11 to October 21 at various exam centres of the states including at various districts including Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udiapur, and Sriganganagar. The candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 from the SSO Rajasthan Portal using the User ID and password to access their RPSC Admit card 2022. The candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. The direct link to the Rajasthan RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card is given below.

Download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 Link

How to download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022?

1- Go to the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2- Click on the notification link that reads ‘RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3 – Enter your credentials on the login page and click on the login page.

4. RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Also Read| SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 out: Download Southern Region Delhi Police call letter at sscsr.gov.in

Candidates appearing for the said exam are required to carry their identity card along with the hard copy of the downloaded RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022.