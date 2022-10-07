scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, exam from October 11

The candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Written by FE Careers
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, exam from October 11
The candidates who applied for RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (File/RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card notification for recruitment to the various posts of School Lecturer. The candidates who applied for RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Also Read| BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam schedule released – Check details at bpsc.bih.nic.in

According to the official notification, the RPSC School Lecturer exam is scheduled to be held on October 11 to October 21 at various exam centres of the states including  at various districts including Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udiapur, and Sriganganagar. The candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 from the SSO Rajasthan Portal using the User ID and password to access their RPSC Admit card 2022. The candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. The direct link to the Rajasthan RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card is given below. 

Also Read
cbse, cbse date sheet, cbse board date sheet 2017, cbse date sheet 2017, cbse board date sheet, cbse time table, cbse exam time table 2017, cbse class 10th date sheet, cbse 12th date sheet, cbse 10th date sheet 2017, cbse class 10th exam date, cbse board exam date
GATE 2017 Results, GATE 2017 scorecard, gate 2017, gate 2017 results, iit roorkee, gate scorecard, gate 2017 login, goaps, gate results, appsgate.iitr.ac.in, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2017, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE, iit roorkee results, indian institute of technology, gate result, education news, gate 2017 news

Download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 Link 

How to download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022?

1- Go to the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

2- Click on the notification link that reads ‘RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage. 

3 – Enter your credentials on the login page and click on the login page. 

4. RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 

5. Candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Also Read| SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 out: Download Southern Region Delhi Police call letter at sscsr.gov.in

Candidates appearing for the said exam are required to carry their identity card along with the hard copy of the downloaded RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.