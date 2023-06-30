RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration process for 905 posts to begin – Know when and how to apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to start the registration process for Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2023 from July 1, 2023. The commission is looking to fill-up a total of 905 posts through this process. Of these, 424 posts are for state services and 481 for subordinate services.

Those looking to apply for these posts will be required to do so through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Importantly, the last date to apply is July 31, 2023 (11:59 pm). The commission will take exams in two stages. While first will be prelims, the second will be mains. Those who are shortlisted after mains will be called for personality and viva-voice examination.

How to register

1) Below are a few steps on how candidates may register.

2) Those looking to apply may first visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

3) After reaching the home page, candidates will be advised to click on the tab ‘RPSC Online’

4) Once reaching this tab, candidates will be required to click on ‘Apply online’

5/) Candidates will now be redirected to the page titled ‘RPSC Application Portal Selection’

6) Candidates may now register their log ins through their username and password.

7) They will now be required to click on the application form link.

8) Fill up application forms

9) Upload application form

10) Submit application fees.

11) Download application forms

12) Use whenever needed in future

Age limit

While the minimum age of candidates must be 21, the maximum age is 40, as on January 1, 2024. The commission will also provide relaxation to several categories as per government norms.

Educational Qualification

Those looking to apply for the above-mentioned posts must have passed out from any university or institute recognised by the government.

Preliminary exam

The exam duration will be three hours and will carry a total of 200 marks. Questions will be based on general knowledge and general science.