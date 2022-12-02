RPSC Recruitment 2022 Mains: Marks released – How to check and other important details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2021. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission had earlier announced the results for the mains exam on August 30, 2022. Here’s how candidates can check their marks:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2) After entering the website, candidates may click on the link related to the marks for State and Subordinate Services CCE (Mains) 2021

3) Now, candidates will be required to enter their credentials which inclue date of birth, roll number and security captcha.

4) They may now check their marks.

5) After checking their marks, candidates may download the same.

6) Keep it safely with themselves for future use.

Notably, the RPSC has also shared a notification related to the re-totalling of marks for the results. Under this candidates have been asked to apply for re-totaling of marks from December 2, 2022 till December 11, 2022.

In order to apply for retotalling of marks, candidates will be required to visit the exam dashboard and click the related link. While they have to apply for re-marking through online mode, candidates will be required to pay Rs 25 per question.

Recently, the commission invited applications for the post of Food Safety Officer, 2022. While they were asked to apply on the official website, the registration was open from November 1, 2022, till November 30, 2022.

According to the commission, there are a total of 3 Sahariya vacancies,18 TSP vacancies and 179 non-TSP vacancies. For these posts, candidates will be needed to have degree in Dairy Technology, Biotechnology, Food Technology,Agriculture Science, Oil Technology,Bio-Chemistry, Microbiology, Veterinary Sciences, masters degree in Chemistry or degree in Medicine from any recognised university.

Those looking to apply must have completed training as per the food authority from any recognised institute. The notification said that there will be no requirement of training before the selection, which shall be provided to selected candidates during the probation period.