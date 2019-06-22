RPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for these posts – how to apply

RPSC Recruitment 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued notification of a number of posts. Applications have been invited for positions of Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the Department of Information and Public Relations. Candidates looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format from June\u00a0 26 to July 25. Dates to remember The first date of submitting an application: June 26 Last date of submitting an application: July 25 Vacancy details Number of vacancies: 23 Eligibility criteria Those applying for these posts must have a university degree, along with 5 years of experience in state or national level newspaper or news agencies or in central or state public relations or department of information and broadcasting on posts of Journalist Scrutiniser Sub Editor Reporter Assistant Public Relations Officer Exhibition Assistant Rangmanch Assistant Or Candidates may also have a degree from any University recognised by the government, with a diploma in Journalism from any recognised Institution. Or He\/she must also have post graduation in Hindi or English from any university recognised by the government as well as at least 3 years experience in the field of Journalism from a national or state level newspaper or central or state public relation or department of Information & Broadcasting . (ii) He\/she may also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and also have a knowledge of Rajasthani Culture. Age Limit: While the minimum age required is 21, the maximum should be 40 years of age Selection process Selection of candidates will be done through the process of interview and examination. How to apply Those looking to apply may do so at RPSC's official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from June 26 to July 25. Application Fee: Those in General\/ OBC quota will have to pay Rs 300, while those in Backward and OBC of Non creamier is Rs.250. The SC\/ ST\/ Disabled candidates will have to pay Rs 150.