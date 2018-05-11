RPSC Recruitment 2018: Syllabus for subordinate services preliminary exam 2018 released – Check subject details here

Candidates will have one question paper in preliminary examination.

The Rajasthan State and Subordiante Services Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) is all set to be conducted on August 5. The commission had declared the exam date in its press note last week. According to the official announcement, the exam will be held in one session in all regional centres . It has also released the pattern and syllabus for the preliminary examination to be held in August this year.

Candidates will have one question paper in preliminary examination. The maximum marks will be 200 and also there will be 150 objective questions . Every question will have equal marks.

The questions in the yhree-hour long exam will be asked from general science and general Knowledge . The purpose of the exam is to select candidates for the Mains examination. The marks that candidates will obtain in the preliminary exam will be used to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. It will have nothing to do with final merit list preparation.

Candidates may note that every question will have 2 marks and 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Questions would be asked from below topics:

History of India

World and Indian Geography

Geography of Rajasthan

History, Arts, Culture, Tradition, Literature, and Heritage of Rajasthan

Governance and Administration System in Rajasthan

Indian Constitution, Political System and Governance System

Economy of Rajasthan

Indian Economy and Concepts of Economy

Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability

Current Affairs

Science and Technology