RPSC Recruitment 2018: Rajasthan SI Admit Card released, download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment: The commission will select candidates on the basis of the written exam as well as the interview.

RPSC Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for the Sub Inspector recruitment exam. Candidates willing to apply for this post may do so at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Exams will be held on October 7.

Applicants who earlier registered for the exam through sso.rajasthan.gov.in, may download their admit cards from the same website. The RPSC had earlier released an advertisement for posts of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The commission will select candidates on the basis of the written exam as well as the interview.

Steps to download admit card

* Candidates are required to log on to official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

* Once in the homepage, candidates are required to check to the right side under the section named Important Links.

* Applicants will now have to click on admit card link.

* Soon after this, they will have to enter their registration numbers and other details that are asked.

* Now, candidates can download thir admit cards, also take a print out for future purpose.

Apart from admit cards, candidates will have to bring their photo along with their photo ID proof like election card, Aadhaar card etc as these are crucial documents. No candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam if they do not bring their photo ID proof.

Salary:

Selected candidates will be entitled to a pay scale between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 every