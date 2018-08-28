RPSC Recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission releases admit card; check details

RPSC Recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission releases admit card (Image: Website)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued an official notification where it said that the admit card for upcoming recruitment examination for the post of Headmaster (Secondary school) has been released. An individual can get the admit card by visiting the official website of RPSC. The exam will take place on September 2, 2018. In a bid to avoid any rush during the last minute, the applicants are being advised to download the admit card and have a hard copy of the same before the commencement of the exam.

Advertisement details for RPSC Recruitment 2018:-

Corrigendum No 04/2018-19

Vacancy details for RPSC Recruitment 2018:-

A total of 1,200 vacancies are there for the post of headmaster.

Exam patterns for RPSC Recruitment 2018:-

The test will be held in two sessions i.e morning session and afternoon session. The morning session will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm while the afternoon session will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Know how to download ‘Admit card’:-

An individual can download the admit card by visiting the RPSC’s website i.e rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. For this, the candidate has to enter their ‘Application number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ details.

The applicants can also download their call letters from the SSO portals. For this, the applicants need to visit sso.rajasthan.gov.in and choose ‘Recruitment portal’ dor downloading their admit cards.