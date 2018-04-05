RPSC Recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission announces jobs; candidates may apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application will be accepted from April 30.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer in various departments of the state government. Those interested may apply in prescribed format on or before May 29 before 12 PM. The online application will be accepted from April 30. Candidates must apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Applications have been invited for following departments:

Panchayati Raj Vibhag

Public Health Engineering Department

Water Treatment Department

Engineering Department

PWD

Civil Engineering Department

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a degree in Civil/Agriculture Engineering from any recognised university in the country or similar declared equivalent recognised by the State Government. Those interested must have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script. the person also must have a knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Age limit

The minimum age of the candidate must be 21 and maximum 40 as on January 1, 2019.

Applications will be accepted through RPSC portal rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in”. Those applying will have to register for ”One Time Registration (OTR)” before submitting their application.