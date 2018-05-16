RPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Rajasthan Public Service Commission aspirants, check rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2018: In a good news for applicants who wished to apply for a number of vacancies offered by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the commission has extended the last date for application process on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (Website)

RPSC Recruitment 2018: In a good news for applicants who wished to apply for a number of vacancies offered by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the commission has extended the last date for application process on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. What comes as a relief for the candidates, the online application process that was supposed to end on May 15, 2018, has now been extended till May 31, 2018, for many of the recruitment. The interested and eligible applicants will now be allowed to fill the form and complete the application till 12 pm on the last date. Meanwhile, the correction window will be opened for the applicants from June 1 to June 7, 2018.

The extension of dates comes in the wake of the problems that were faced by the server which caused problems to the candidates at the time of application. This is indeed a sigh of relief for all such applicants who either could not apply on time or were unable to complete the application process on time. More information are as follows:

Name of the organisation: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Application process: Open

Last day of application: May 31, 2018 (12 pm)

Application correction window: June 1 to June 7, 2018

The date has been extended for the following recruitment:

• Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2016

• ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam – 2018

• College Lecturer (SARANGI INSTRUMENT) 2018

• Assistant Statistical Officer – 2018

• Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI – 2018

• Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor-Gr.II (TSP) 2018

• Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor-Gr.II 2018

• Assistant Engineer (AEN) Comb. Comp. Exam 2018

• Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam 2018

• Assistant Town Planner 2018

• Sr. Teacher Gr. II (Spl. Edu.) (TSP) Exam – 2018

• Physiotherapist(Non-TSP) Exam – 2018

• Physiotherapist(TSP) Exam – 2018

• Sr. Teacher Gr. II (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) (TSP) Exam 2018

• Sr. Teacher Gr. II (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) (Non-TSP) Exam 2018

• School Lecturer 2018 (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018

• Assistant Statistical Officer (Non-TSP) Exam 2018

• Assistant Statistical Officer(TSP) Exam 2018

• Protection Officer Exam 2018

RPSC vacancy 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2) Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section

Step 3) Fill the application form with the relevant details

Step 4) Pay the application fees

Step 5) Submit the form