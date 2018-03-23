RPSC Recruitment 2018: Exam dates for vacancies announced in 2015 out; check Rajasthan Public Service Commision official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commision Recruitment 2018: RPSC announced the dates for the examination for recruitment of various posts advertised in 2015.

Rajasthan Public Service Commision Recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission announced the dates for the examination for recruitment of various posts advertised in 2015. The posts include Town Planning Assistant, Statistical Officer, Geologist, Chemist, Agriculture Research Officer, and Assistant Agriculture Officer. In the latest notification on the official website, the exams will be conducted in April. The applications for these examinations have already been completed in March 2016 but there had been no update on the schedule of the exam. All the details of the examination along with the exam schedule can be seen at www. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commision Recruitment 2018: Name of the post and examination date-

Town Planning Assistant – April 23, 2018

Statistical Officer – April 24, 2018

Geologist – April 24, 2018

Chemist – April 23, 2018

Agriculture Research Officer – April 23, 2018

Assistant Agriculture Officer – April 25, 2018

Rajasthan Public Service Commision Recruitment 2018: Time of the examination-

Town Planning Assistant – 10 AM- 12 Noon

Statistical Officer -02.00 PM TO 04.00 PM

Geologist – 10.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

Chemist -10.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

Agriculture Research Officer – 02.00 PM TO 04.00 PM

Assistant Agriculture Officer – PAPER-1 :- 10.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON; PAPER-2:- 02.00 PM TO 04.00 PM

Rajasthan Public Service Commision Recruitment 2018: How to check exam dates-

1. Go to the website- www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the notification of Exam Dashboard.

3. On the Exam dashboard, click on the “Proposed Exam Date”.