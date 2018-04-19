RPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 5,000 Rajasthan Public Service Commission vacancies; job aspirants may apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of performance in the exam comprising of two papers

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for post of Lecturer (School) for English, Science, Hindi, Social Science, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Punjabi and among other subjects under Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Those who are looking to apply can do so in prescribed format on or before June 16 till 12 PM at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Apllication process has will start from May 17.

Number of vacancies for lecturers

Economics -129 Posts

Rajasthani- 06 Posts

Punjabi-15 Posts

Geography -782 Posts

Social Science-05 Posts

Drawing- 40 Posts

Music-06 Posts

History- 613 Posts

Sociology- 32 Posts

Biology- 166 Posts

Chemistry-160 Posts

Home Science- 54 Posts

Commerce-118 Posts

Political Science-815 Posts

Hindi- 849 Posts

Sanskrit-156 Posts

English- 304 Posts

Physics- 187 Posts

Mathematics-193 Posts

Agriculture -370 Posts

Qualifications

Lecturer (School): The person must at least be graduate in concerned subject and B.Ed from any recognised University or Institute.

Lecturer (School for Drawing: He/she must have post graduate degree in Drawing or equivalent as recognised by the government. OR Graduate having 5 years of experience of teaching Drawing OR Diploma of 5 years duration in Arts from any School/College of Arts recognised by Government. Candidates must also have knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script as also knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Age

The minimum age of candidate is 21, while the maximum is 40.

Selection Process

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of performance in the exam comprising of two papers ie Paper I and Paper II of 150 and 300 marks respectively.

How to Apply

The online application will be accepted through official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to register for ”One Time Registration (OTR)” before submitting the application.