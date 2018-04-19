RPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 5,000 Rajasthan Public Service Commission vacancies; job aspirants may apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for post of Lecturer (School) for English, Science, Hindi, Social Science, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Punjabi and among other subjects under Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Those who are looking to apply can do so in prescribed format on or before June 16 till 12 PM at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Apllication process has will start from May 17.
Number of vacancies for lecturers
Economics -129 Posts
Rajasthani- 06 Posts
Punjabi-15 Posts
Geography -782 Posts
Social Science-05 Posts
Drawing- 40 Posts
Music-06 Posts
History- 613 Posts
Sociology- 32 Posts
Biology- 166 Posts
Chemistry-160 Posts
Home Science- 54 Posts
Commerce-118 Posts
Political Science-815 Posts
Hindi- 849 Posts
Sanskrit-156 Posts
English- 304 Posts
Physics- 187 Posts
Mathematics-193 Posts
Agriculture -370 Posts
Qualifications
Lecturer (School): The person must at least be graduate in concerned subject and B.Ed from any recognised University or Institute.
Lecturer (School for Drawing: He/she must have post graduate degree in Drawing or equivalent as recognised by the government. OR Graduate having 5 years of experience of teaching Drawing OR Diploma of 5 years duration in Arts from any School/College of Arts recognised by Government. Candidates must also have knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script as also knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
Age
The minimum age of candidate is 21, while the maximum is 40.
Selection Process
Candidates will be chosen on the basis of performance in the exam comprising of two papers ie Paper I and Paper II of 150 and 300 marks respectively.
How to Apply
The online application will be accepted through official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to register for ”One Time Registration (OTR)” before submitting the application.