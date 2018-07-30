RPSC RAS admit card: Preliminary exam on Aug 5, download admit card at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the commission by logging at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards of the RAS examination. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the commission by logging at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/. The examination will be conducted on August 5 for recruiting 980 administrative staff in various departments of the Rajasthan government.

Final selection of the candidate would be on the basis of clearing the three-stage examination. The candidates have to first clear two-stage written examination comprising preliminary and main examination. Candidate successfully qualifying the written will be called for an interview by the commission.

Here are the steps involved in downloading card:

1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

2. On the home page click on the ‘Admit Card’ link under the important link section of the website.

3. Another page will open with ‘Admit Card Link Page,’

4. A new page will show two options, namely “Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018” and “Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (TSP) Examination-2018.”

5. Enter your details

6. After logging in, you will be able to download admit card.

7. Take a print out of your admit card

The preliminary examination is to select candidates for the Mains examination. The marks that candidates will obtain in the preliminary exam will be used to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. It will have nothing to do with final merit list preparation. Candidates may note that every question will have 2 marks and 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. As per the syllabus of the examination, questions would be asked from topics: History of India; World and Indian Geography; Geography of Rajasthan; History, Arts, Culture, Tradition, Literature, and Heritage of Rajasthan; Governance and Administration System in Rajasthan; Indian Constitution; Political System and Governance System; Economy of Rajasthan; Indian Economy and Concepts of Economy; Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; Science and Technology.