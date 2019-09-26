RPSC JLO 2019: How to apply for Junior legal officer- Check eligibility, exam pattern

Applicants who are selected will then be called for verification of their documents

RPSC JLO recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC has invited applications for as many as 156 posts of junior legal officer (JLO). Candidates looking to apply may start applying through online mode from today. The last date to apply is October 25, 2019. The applications can be made through the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

There are two rounds for the JLO post – a written exam and then an interview round. While the interview will carry 25 marks, the written exam will be of 200 marks. Applicants who are selected will then be called for verification of their documents. However, it must be noted that the dates for the exams have not been declared yet.

Candidates who will qualify will be recruited at a grade pay of Rs 3600 with the basic pay at level 10 of the pay matrix.

RPSC JLO 2019: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must at least be 21 years of age in order to apply for the JLO post. The upper age limit has been capped at 40 years and will be measured as of January 1, 2020.

RPSC JLO 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Click to the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on ‘apply online’ under the ‘important links’

Step 3: Candidates may now select ‘new application portal’ link

Step 4: After this, they may select ‘go to SSO portal’ after a pop-up opens

Step 5: Now, select ‘registration’ in the new page

Step 6: Applicants may now choose on the identity under citizen, fill required details and then click next

Step 7: Fill the form and submit it

Step 8: Make payment

RPSC JLO 2019: Fee payment

Applicants have to submit Rs 350 as examination fee payment. To note, candidates from the Reserved category will need to pay Rs 150 whereas those from creamy layer and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 250.

RPSC JLO 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will include 4 papers which will include –

-Paper I will be based on Constitution of India including topics such as Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and enforcement of rights

through writs Constitution of India, among others.

-Paper II will be include topics such as Civil Procedure Code and Criminal Procedure Code, among others

-Paper III will test candidates on topics such as Evidence Act, Limitation Act, Interpretation of Statutes,

drafting and convincing.

-Paper IV will have questions on English and Hindi language

The minimum marks to qualify will 40 percent in each paper and the pattern of question paper will be that of Objective Type with each paper consisting of 150 questions. To note, there is Negative marking as well. Moreover, candidates must note that each paper will have 3 hours duration.