RPSC admit card released for 2nd grade teacher, download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in – Check steps to download here

RPSC admit card for 2nd grade teacher recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for second grade teachers exam 2022. The candidates who applied for the second grade teacher recruitment 2022 exam can download the call letter using their credentials on the login page available on RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the commission will conduct the Group A exam on December 21 while the exam for group B posts will be conducted on December 22 to 23. The group C exam will be conducted on December 24, 26 and 27. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – morning (9.30 am to 11.30 am) and afternoon (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm).

How and from where to download the admit card?

Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card’

Now, click on the admit card option

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card and save it for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card

All the candidates who are appearing for the exam have been advised to follow the Covid-related instructions guided by the Ministry of Health and wearing masks during the exam is also mandatory.

