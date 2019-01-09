RPF SI exam date: January 9 exam postponed, announcement of new date soon

The RPF aims to fill 1,120 posts of Sub-Inspector in the country. The examination will be conducted on the Computer Based Test (CBT)

RPF SI exam postponed: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has postponed the Sub Inspector (SI) exam. The examination was slated to be held on January 9 across the country. The new dates of examination for phase 3 of Group C, D has not been announced yet. Candidates can visit the official website of RPF, that is si1.rpfonlinereg.org to check for latest updates.

The official website carries a sticker ‘important announcement’ stating that the exam has been postponed. “Due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed. The revised schedule will be intimated soon in official website and SMS,” it reads.

The admit cards were released on December 31, 2018, for Phase 2 and Phase 3 exams. While Phase 2 examination was conducted on January 5 and 6, Phase 3 examination was scheduled to be conducted between January 9 and January 13.

There is no mention about the other exams to be conducted between January 10 and 13. The exams will be conducted as per the schedule.

Also Read: BHEL recruitment 2019!

The RPF aims to fill 1,120 posts of Sub-Inspector in the country. The examination will be conducted on the Computer Based Test (CBT).

In December last year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Railway Protection Special Force announced 798 vacancies for the post of Constable (Ancillary) in different trades under the various zones of RPF. The registration was open for both male and female candidates in the age group of 18-25 years and who have cleared class 10 exam from a recognized board. The job aspirants who were yet to get their final result were not eligible to apply for this particular recruitment.

The candidate will be taking a computer-based test and other tests based on physical measurement, physical efficiency and trade. The standard of the exam will be class 10th. Job aspirants should note that the computer-based test, which is expected to be scheduled in February or March, will be held in 15 regional languages.

The job notification also announced that the free sleeper class Railway pass admissible to SC and ST candidates will be part of e-call letter when they are called for various stages of selection which are CBT/ Trade Test/PET/ PMT/ DV (if applicable) according to the details of the valid Caste certificate submitted in the online application.