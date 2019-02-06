RPF RPSF SI result declared! Here’s how to check result at si2.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF RPSF SI result declared

RPF RPSF SI result: The list of shortlisted candidates for sub-inspector recruitment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has been released in the official website of RPF – si2.rpfonlinereg.org. The candidates from Group E and F, who have cleared the written exam and have been shortlisted, will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document verification (DV).

Group E-list has names for the candidates shortlisted for North East Frontier railway, and the Group F list has the male candidates shortlisted for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

The tentative date for all the tests to be held is in the last week of February, the document with the names of the shortlisted candidates have mentioned. The detailed schedule will be released soon.

A total of 424 candidates have qualified for PET, PMT and DV from Group E, and 645 more candidates have qualified for Group F. The full list of candidates has been published in the official website of CRPF.

Apart from si2.rpfonlinereg.org – the name of shortlisted candidates can also be checked from constable2.rpfonlinereg.org.

Call letter of Group C candidates of Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway, and Group D candidates of Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, North Western Railway and North Central Railway are also available to download now from the same website.

RPF result 2019: How to check RPF RPSF SI result:

1. Go to the official website of RPF and RPSF – si2.rpfonlinereg.org or constable2.rpfonlinereg.org

2. Click on the link saying “Candidates shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV”

3. Click on Group E or Group F, whichever the candidate is in

4. A PDF file with the names of the shortlisted candidates will appear.

5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

A total of 2,084 candidates appeared for the RPF and RPSF Sub-Inspector post, among which 1,069 candidates have been shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV. The written exam for Group E and F was conducted in 19th of December, 2018. The written exam for group A and B was held on 5th and 6th January 2019, and that of C and D was conducted from 9th to 19th January 2019.