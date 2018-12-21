RPF Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 798 posts – here is how to apply

Candidates must be between the age group of 8 to 25 years of age.

RPF Recruitment 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has invited applications for a number of posts. The notification has been issued for constable’s post. Those who are interested to apply may do so on or before January 31, 2019.

Candidates who have passed class 10 may apply for above-said posts. They must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years of age. Applicants may apply to these posts through the online mode only. Those applying will have to deposit the application fee of Rs. 250/- while applying. Reserved category candidates will also have age relaxation.

Dates to remember

Last date for application submission: January 31, 2019

Vacancy Details

Constable – 798 Posts

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Those applying must have passed class 10 from a recognised board.

Age

Candidates must be between the age group of 8 to 25 years of age (Age relaxation is there for reserved category candidates)

Salary

Rs. 19,900 – 63,200/ per month

How to apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through online mode only. They may submit online application on or before January 31. They may also take a printout of the submitted online application for future use.

Application Fee

Rs. 200

Earlier in May, official notification for jobs in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force Sub-Inspectors (RPF & RPSF SI) were invited at official website – indianrailways.gov.in. As many as 1,120 vacancies were notified. Out of these, 819 positions were available for male candidates, Remaining 301 posts were for female candidates.