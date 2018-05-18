RPF Recruitment 2018: RRB jobs for 9500 posts, check details at indianrailways.gov.in, railwayrecruitmentgov.in

RPF Recruitment 2018: If Google is the dream job in the private sector, Railways can be touted as the fantasy for many. (PTI)

RPF Recruitment 2018: If Google is the dream job in the private sector, Railways can be touted as the fantasy for many. The government job sector is the best option for those who aspire to work to build nation’s economic development. Every year, the government invites a lakhs in various sectors and now they are inviting 9500 jobs in the Railway sector. Interested candidates can visit railwayrecruitmentgov.in to know more about the vacancy. Aspirants can also visit indianrailways.gov.in to know more about the openings. The post is for ‘Constable and Sub-Inspector’ and the job location is all over India.

– Eligibility:

Age-Limit and Nationality:

The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidate must be 25 years.

Age Relaxation will be applicable as per the Government Norms.

The Nationality of the candidates must be Indian.

Educational Qualification:

The Candidate must have passed 10th/ Matric from a Recognized Board.

The Age and Educational Qualification Eligibility Criteria is different for various posts. Below are the list of the required

Educational Qualifications and Experience and Age Limit.

Posts/ Designation Educational Qualification Age-Limit Experience Sub-Inspector (Exe) Graduate from a Recognized University 20-25 – Sub-Inspector (Band) Should have done Potential Band Master Course or having any equivalent degree 20-25 – Constable (Exe)/ Ancillary Should have passed Matriculation Certificate from a recognized Board 18-25 – Constable (Band) According to RPF Rules 18-25 Minimum of 2 years in specified musical instruments Driver Grade-III Should pass the Matriculation Certificate from any recognized Board 20-25 Should have the heavy vehicle driving License, which must be 6 months old.

Here is how you can apply for RPF Recruitment 2018:

Step 1: The candidates have to visit the official website of the Indian Railways indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab which is displayed at the top of the Home page.

Step 3: In the section, all the recruitment post details are displayed.

Step 4: Click on the Latest RPF Constable Recruitment Notification that you want to apply for.

Step 5: Go through the official notification and read the instructions carefully before applying.

Step 6: Then on the link provided, click and download RPF Constable Application form (RPSF 19952)

Step 7: Fill in all the required details as per the educational documents that you need to attach with the application form.

Step 8: Attach all the relevant documents that are mentioned in the Official notification like the Caste certificate, Income Certificate, and Educational Memo.

Step 9: Attach a recent passport size photograph in the prescribed size as mentioned in the notification.

Step 10: Recheck and make sure that all the information filled are correct.

Step 11: Attach a Post Office or Bank Challan along with the application form.

Step 12: Finally, Enclose the application form along with the attachment made in an envelope which must be superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN RPF INCLUDING RPSF” and should be sent to the following address mentioned below through the normal post.

Sent Address of RPF Recruitment Application Form: Chief Security Commissioner, North-Eastern Railway and Co-coordinating Nodal Chief Security Commissioner, Gorakhpur.

Important dates for RPF Recruitment 2018:

RPF Notification release date: May 19 to May 25, 2018.

RPF 2018 Apply Online: May 19, 2018.

The last date for submitting the form is still unknown but candidates can regularly check the website to know the information.