RPF Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Railway Protection Force announces fresh vacancies – Check details

he Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Railway Protection Special Force has announced 798 vacancies for the post of Constable (Ancillary) in different trades under the various zones of RPF.

The registration will begin on January 1 and are open for male and female candidates in the age group of 18-25 years and who have cleared class 10 exam from a recognized board. Job aspirants who are yet to get their final result are not eligible to apply for this particular recruitment.

Additionally, barring the Railway Protection Special Force, 10% of the vacancies are reserved for the female candidates.

After the document verification for the eligibility criteria and other formalities, the candidate will be taking a computer-based test and other tests based on physical efficiency, physical measurement and trade; the standard of the exam will be class 10.

Job aspirants should note that the computer-based test, which is expected to be scheduled in February/ March, will be held in 15 regional languages.

The job notification also said announced that the ‘Free sleeper Class Railway Pass admissible to SC/ ST candidates will be part of e-call letter when they are called for various stages of selection which are CBT/ PET/ PMT/ Trade Test/ DV (if applicable) according to the details of the valid Caste certificate submitted in the online application.