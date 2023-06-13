scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi to virtually distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits 

PM Modi on Tuesday will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

Written by FE Online
Modi
The Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the country today. In support of this initiative, recruitments are taking place across Central government departments as well as state governments/UTs. (Photo Source: IE)

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday (June 13), under the Government of India’s Rozgar Mela initiative. According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the new appointees today via video conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the nation today. As per the release, the recruitments are taking place across both – Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting the Rozgar Mela initiative.

Also Read

The release also added that the new appointees are selected from various parts of the country and are going to join various government departments including – the Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education, Department of Audit and Accounts, and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

Also Read

According to the press release, the Rozgar Mela is likely to act as a catalyst in further employment generation as it will provide the youth with meaningful opportunities for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Also Read

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of PM Modi’s commitment and will also give the new appointees an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal that provides over 400 e-learning courses. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 11:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market