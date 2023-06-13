Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi to virtually distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits 

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday (June 13), under the Government of India’s Rozgar Mela initiative. According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the new appointees today via video conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the nation today. As per the release, the recruitments are taking place across both – Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting the Rozgar Mela initiative.

The release also added that the new appointees are selected from various parts of the country and are going to join various government departments including – the Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education, Department of Audit and Accounts, and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

According to the press release, the Rozgar Mela is likely to act as a catalyst in further employment generation as it will provide the youth with meaningful opportunities for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of PM Modi’s commitment and will also give the new appointees an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal that provides over 400 e-learning courses.