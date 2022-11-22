Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi hands out 71,000 job letters to recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing as a part of the government’s Rozgar Mela (employment fair).

Physical copies of appointment letters were distributed at 45 locations across the nation, except for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which are undergoing the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PTI reported, the drive is a commitment to employment generation that is expected to create more jobs enabling youths to participate in national development directly.

As many as 75,000 appointment letters were distributed in October.

In June, PM Modi had asked different government departments and ministries to employ 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half.

Modi also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module on Tuesday.

All new appointees will have an online orientation course in various government departments, which will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them switch to new roles smoothly.

(With agency input)