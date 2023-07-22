Rozgar Mela: PM Modi virtually distributes over 70,000 appointment letters, says more employment opportunities in coming years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Saturday. For those unaware, the primary purpose of a Rozgar Mela is to bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers, creating a platform where both parties can interact and explore employment opportunities. These events are typically held at specific locations, such as college campuses, community centers, or public venues, and are often organized at the district or state level.

Rozgar Melas are particularly beneficial for job seekers, especially those from rural areas or smaller towns, as they provide an opportunity to access multiple job opportunities in one place and network with potential employers. Additionally, it allows employers to reach out to a larger pool of candidates and recruit suitable individuals for their job vacancies efficiently.

More employment opportunities in the next few years: PM Modi

While distributing the letter via video conferencing, the PM said, “During the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country.”

He further said that in the next few years, there will be more employment opportunities in the country as India will be in world’s top three economies.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 44 locations across the country. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel & Training and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

