On Friday, under Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also interacted with the appointees.

Addressing the group, PM Modi stated that this is the first Rozgar Mela of 2023 which brings the precious gift of employment into the government fold for 71,000 families. The PM congratulated the new appointees. He noted that these employment opportunities will give a new ray of hope not just to the appointees but also among crores of families.

“There have been changes in the recruitment process of the Central government as the recruitment process is now more streamlined and time-bound. The transparency in the process is giving confidence to our youth,” said PM Modi.

Praising the efforts of the selectees, the Prime Minister congratulated them for getting the chance to serve the people of the country and exhorted them to remember what brought them here and asked them to keep learning and keep serving.

“Serve with a service attitude as ‘Citizen is Always Right’,” the PM said.

Lakhs of new families will get appointed to government jobs in the days to come as Rozgar Melas are being organised regularly in NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, PM informed.

He informed that the Assam Government organised a Rozgar Mela only yesterday and states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are going to organise it very soon.

The Prime Minister said that “regular Rozgar Melas” have become a mark of the Government of India (GOI). “They show that whatever resolution is taken by this government is realised,” said PM.

The new recruits, selected from across India, will join various positions/posts under the government such as Loco Pilots, Technicians, Junior Engineers, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographers, Junior Accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, Income Tax Inspector, Teacher, Doctor, Nurse, Social Security Officer, MTS, PA among others.