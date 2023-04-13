Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

On April 13, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to about 71,000 new recruits and addressed appointed individuals through a video conference.

The Prime Minister noted that the health and ports sectors are some of the areas where employment generation is being carried out. He also said that farm mechanization has increased, which has resulted in job opportunities in rural areas.

According to the Prime Minister, the startups in the country have created over 40 lakh jobs. He noted that the country’s startup culture is resilient and that the policies and strategies implemented by the government have opened up new opportunities for the country.

What is a Rozgar Mela

The concept of a Rozgar Mela is to bring together various employers and job seekers for interviews and applications. According to NSDC India, a Rozgar Mela is an “employment strategy to fast-track the meeting of job seekers and employers.”

Each company has a booth at a Rozgar Mela. There, several employees stand behind tables to talk to job seekers about their offerings. The sizes of these events vary, ranging from 5 to 100. Usually, several companies set up their booths with signs and banners. Even small events can be very busy, as there are usually several hundred job seekers waiting to meet the representatives of the various firms.

From all across the country, the government has invited applications from eligible candidates for various positions. Some of these include the positions of Station Master, Train Manager, Sub Inspector, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Accountant, Tax Assistant, Sr. Draughtsman, Supervisor, and Assistant Professor.

The newly appointed individuals will be trained through a web-based program known as Karmayogi Prarambh. This is an orientation course that can be used for all government employees.

Job opportunities gained through Rozgar Mela

In Madhya Pradesh, over 22 thousand teachers were appointed. The letters were handed over to the new employees at over 45 locations across the country.

PM Modi announced that Western Railway’s Rozgar Mela will be held at various locations in the country. Over 4360 new recruits will be given appointment letters. Out of the total appointments, 559 were in Group C while 3,801 were in Level 1.

The letters for the Indian Railways recruits will also be distributed to other government organizations such as the Revenue Department, Bank of India, and India Post. The officials who will be addressing the new employees will receive letters from the Prime Minister.