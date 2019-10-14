RITES recruitment 2019: General Manager posts with salary up to Rs 36 lakh, check details here

The upper age limit of the applicants should not exceed 55 years.

RITES has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of General Managers. The vacancy has been listed for General Manager (Finance), General Manager (HR or Personnel), General Manager (REMCL) or General Manager (EE), General Manager (Mechanical), Joint General Manager, SDGM and Deputy General Manager. The mode of application is online. The last date to submit the application form online is October 25, 2019. The application form can be submitted by visiting the official website of RITES at rites.com.

RITES recruitment 2019: Important dates

Beginning of the online application – October 3, 2019

Conclusion of the online application – October 25, 2019

Last date for receiving the hard copy of documents – November 4, 2019

RITES recruitment 2019-20: Vacancies

General Manager (Finance): 1 post

General Manager (HR or Personnel): 1 post

General Manager (REMCL) or General Manager (EE): 1 post

General Manager (Mechanical): 1 post

RITES recruitment 2019: Salary

The salary will be based on the 7th Central Pay Commission. The applicants who will be selected for the post of General Manager (Finance) will get a salary of Rs 36 lakh per annum while the candidate selected for the level of Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Manager will get a salary of Rs 17.5 lakh per annum, Rs 13.5 lakh per annum and Rs 11.5 lakh per annum respectively.

RITES recruitment: Age limit

The upper age limit of the applicants should not exceed 55 years.

RITES recruitment 2019: Selection process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of written test and personal interview.

RITES recruitment 2019-20: Educational qualification

General Manager (HR or Personnel): The applicants must be a graduate with at least 2 years. Post Graduate MBA/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Programme in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial Relation/Personnel Management or MHORD or equivalent can also apply.

General Manager (Finance): The candidates should be a qualified CA/ICWA.

About RITES

RITES is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. It is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.