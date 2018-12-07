RITES Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 1.6 lakhs! Fresh jobs announced – Check how to apply at www.rites.com

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 9:52 PM

The online application process has already started and will continue till December 19, 2018. Interested candidates are required to apply online in the registration format available in the career section of the official site.

RITES Recruitment, RITES jobs, RITES hiring, new jobs, RITES Recruitment 2018The online application process has already started and will continue till December 19, 2018.

RITES Ltd has invited applications for the post of senior system architect, system analyst and assistant manager in the pay scale of Rs 50,000-Rs 1,60,000. The online application process has already started and will continue till December 19, 2018. Interested candidates are required to apply online in the registration format available in the career section of the official site. But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website.

RITES is a mini ratna central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.

Here are some important details!

Minimum Educational Qualification

Senior System Architect: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg) Degree in IT/Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/Computer Engg/Electronics & Communication Engg./MCA.

System Analyst: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg) Degree in IT/Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/Computer Engg/Electronics & Communication Engg./MCA.

Assistant Manager: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg) Degree in IT/Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/Computer Engg/Electronics & Communication Engg./MCA.

Pay Scale: For all three posts, the pay scale is Rs 50,000-1,60,000

AGE: Maximum age for these posts is 40 years.

Selection Process: The candidates will have to face a written test and interview. Appointment of selected candidates will be subject to medical examination to be conducted by RITES.

Period of Engagement: The appointment shall be on contract basis initially for a period of two years, extendable until completion of the assignment subject to mutual consent and satisfactory performance.

How to Apply:-

Visit the official website: www.rites.com

Go to career and then online registration

You will be redirected to a new page

Go to registration and follow the instructions

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RITES Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 1.6 lakhs! Fresh jobs announced – Check how to apply at www.rites.com
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition