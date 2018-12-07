RITES Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 1.6 lakhs! Fresh jobs announced – Check how to apply at www.rites.com

The online application process has already started and will continue till December 19, 2018.

RITES Ltd has invited applications for the post of senior system architect, system analyst and assistant manager in the pay scale of Rs 50,000-Rs 1,60,000. The online application process has already started and will continue till December 19, 2018. Interested candidates are required to apply online in the registration format available in the career section of the official site. But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website.

RITES is a mini ratna central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.

Here are some important details!

Minimum Educational Qualification

Senior System Architect: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg) Degree in IT/Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/Computer Engg/Electronics & Communication Engg./MCA.

System Analyst: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg) Degree in IT/Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/Computer Engg/Electronics & Communication Engg./MCA.

Assistant Manager: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg) Degree in IT/Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/Computer Engg/Electronics & Communication Engg./MCA.

Pay Scale: For all three posts, the pay scale is Rs 50,000-1,60,000

AGE: Maximum age for these posts is 40 years.

Selection Process: The candidates will have to face a written test and interview. Appointment of selected candidates will be subject to medical examination to be conducted by RITES.

Period of Engagement: The appointment shall be on contract basis initially for a period of two years, extendable until completion of the assignment subject to mutual consent and satisfactory performance.

How to Apply:-

Visit the official website: www.rites.com

Go to career and then online registration

You will be redirected to a new page

Go to registration and follow the instructions