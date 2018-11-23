RITES Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for number of posts – Apply at rites.com

RITES Recruitment 2018: Candidates may apply to the post through the prescribed format.
Rites Limited has issued notification for the post of Executive Director and Manager. Willing candidates may apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before November 28. They may apply at www.rites.com
Dates to remember
first date of online application: November 6
Last date of online application: November 28
Last date of submission of documents” hard copies : December 6
Selection date: To be announced
Vacancy details
Executive Director (Finance) -1 position
Manager (Transport Planning/ Engineering) – 4 position
Educational qualification
Executive Director (Finance) -Qualified CA/ICWA.
Manager (Transport Planning/ Engineering) – Those applying for this posts must have BE/BTech/ BSc (Engineering) degree in civil engineering/ architecture engineering (which is cleared by Council of Architecture) as also full time Masters Degree in transport engineering/ transport planning.
How to apply
He/she may apply for above-said posts through online mode on or before November 28. Applicants after submitting online application must also submit the hard copy of application included other necessary documents to the Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt., RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon – 122001, Haryana by December 6.
