RITES Recruitment 2018: Jobs notified; aspirants can apply at rites.com

The RITES Limited has issued notification for as many as 30 posts for Deputy General Manager (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) and Site Engineer (Civil). Candidates interested to apply for these contractual jobs may apply on or before August 23. Applicants may apply at rites.com.

The maximum age of candidates required is 54 as on August 1, 2018. Candidates after submitting their online application will also have to submit the hard copy of the applications on or before August 30, 2018.

Vacancy Details

Site Engineer (Civil): 12 posts

Deputy General Manager (Civil): 10 posts

Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert: 8 posts

Experience

At least five years of experience is required for the post of Site Engineer (Civil). Minimum 10 years of experience is needed for Deputy General Manager position.

Qualification

Candidates having full-time first-class degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics Engineering can apply for these posts.

Selection Procedure

The company will select candidates through their performance in written test or interview. ‘For Engineer level post, based upon the performance in the Written Test, and fulfilling the conditions of eligibility; candidates shall be shortlisted for Interview. For DGM level posts, based upon fulfilling the conditions of eligibility; candidates shall be shortlisted for Interview,’ the official notification had said.