RITES Recruitment 2018: Job notification issued; here is how to apply

RITES Limited has issued notifications for recruitment of Hindi Assistant post. The job is on the contractual basis. The company is looking fill only two posts. Please note that the said job is only for candidates belonging to SC and OBC categories. For OBC candidates the maximum age limit is 33 and for SC, it is 35 years of age.

Interested candidates must know how to translate from English to Hindi and vice versa. The candidate must also have proficiency in typing Hindi on computer. He/she must have a typing speed of 30 Words Per Minute (WPM) in Hindi on computer. Those wish to apply must also have Master’s degree in Hindi with English (or English with Hindi) as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of exam at the Degree level.

Candidates having Master’s Degree in any subject other than English or Hindi , with Hindi medium and English (or vice versa) as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of exam at the Degree level may also apply. The company will select on the basis of written and typing exams.

Those selected will be posted at Bhubaneswar and Chennai. Candidates are required to apply online. Applicants are then required to to submit the printout of the application as also self attested documents to Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt., RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon – 122001, Haryana.

The last date to apply is July 18. Candidates are required to submit documents before July 26.