Revision strategies to ace NEET (UG) – 2022

By Garima Goel,

The National Eligibility Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET (UG) – 2022 will be held on July 17 and will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). It is a national-level exam meant for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSMS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other undergraduate courses in medical and dental institutions across India.

Over 18 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year. Preparing for NEET involves studying the syllabus of classes 11 and 12 for which NCERT textbooks are essential. Since the syllabus is quite vast, candidates must make effective revision strategies consisting of schedules for all important topics and concepts from different subjects like Chemistry, Physics, Botany, and Zoology. Therefore, it is important for students to revise all important topics and concepts strategically to ace this highly competitive exam.

In the last lap of preparation and the race to clear the exam, candidates often make some common mistakes. Here are a few strategies that can help one ace the exam:

Plan your preparation well

Create a weekly study plan and assign chapters for every week. This way aspirants can complete their syllabus on time. In addition, candidates must practice questions alongside studying theory. NEET (UG) will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), so practicing those will be necessary as well

Practice mock tests & PYQs

Attempting timed mock tests and solving previous years’ question papers is the best way to know the kinds of questions, the difficulty level of questions, and the importance of all topics. It is advisable that students avoid reading any new books before the examination and instead practice as many questions as possible for efficient time management. For best outcomes, aspirants must practice questions in the same simulated environment as the real examination

Focus on your weak areas

Students must give special attention to the concepts and topics that they are less proficient in and those which also hold higher importance from an exam standpoint. It is essential that candidates study hard and spend a considerable number of hours on preparation daily.

Revise topics, formulas, and concepts subject-wise

For Physics, aspirants must prepare a comprehensive list of all the important formulae so that they can refer to them when solving questions from this section. One should ideally first go through solved examples and then attempt unsolved question banks. For Organic and Inorganic Chemistry, students must prepare short handwritten notes for important rules and reagents and revise them daily. Biology can be learned through mnemonics and flow charts explaining mechanisms and physiology that can be referred to for solving questions from this section

Take proper rest & maintain a healthy diet

The most important part of NEET (UG) preparation is to follow a healthy lifestyle. Candidates must take a balanced diet, ensure proper sleep of at least six to eight hours, and engage in some physical activity to keep themselves healthy. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. At this time, it’s essential that students reduce unproductive time spent on social media and other digital distractions like too much usage can cause anxiety and stress. Listening to music, going for walks, meditation or any other form of healthy break can help soothe an anxious mind

In the end, a positive mind and faith in one’s capabilities will help students get through the exam with flying colours. Candidates must divide their study time into small portions of one or two hours and take regular, short breaks in between. Making short notes while studying will help as these can be memorized easily and revised at the last minute.

(The writer is a top NEET(UG) Educator at Unacademy and a gold medalist in M.Sc. Zoology. She is also the best-selling author of NEET mock test papers. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)

