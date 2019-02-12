Revealed: This is why employees switch jobs and even consider pay cut

What is more important for you – your profile or work flexibility?

Are you a serial job hopper? What is more important for you – your profile or work flexibility? A survey recently conducted by global job site Indeed revealed that almost 50 percent of employees consider switching jobs for greater flexibility. The survey disclosed that the millennials would consider changing their job if their current workplace does not allow them the possibility of remote work policy. The survey further revealed that 73 percent of the respondents will like their employers to offer alternatives in case their workplace does not offer remote work options. Moreover, 53 percent of the employees are even ready to face a pay cut in case they do not get the desired work situation.

Indeed had conducted the survey by Censuswide on 1,001 employees and 501 employers across various sectors like human resource, IT and telecom, legal, arts and culture, finance, sales, media and marketing, catering and leisure, retail, manufacturing and utilities, healthcare and architecture.

According to the findings, 76 percent of employees are working in a company where they are not offered any remote work options and they will prefer switching to a job that offered more flexibility. On the other hand, 42 percent of the employees said that they have already searched for such job option.

While disclosing the reason why they prefer flexibility at work, employees revealed that they believe that this way they will be able to maintain a better work-life balance and also reduces stress, improve morale be more productive.

While employees are looking towards a more flexible work option, the survey revealed that even employers are increasingly looking at adopting remote work policies in their organization. They believe that in this way they are able to attract more people and retain their current talent. They want to change their priorities according to the changing times and comfort their workforces that largely consists of millennials.

The survey showed that almost all companies that were surveyed have invested in technology like video conferencing tools, laptops, smartphones, Slack so that they are able to make remote working more accessible to their employees.