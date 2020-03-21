Resume: The first step to a job in the manufacturing industry

For these jobs, first-timer job-seekers must customise their resume.

By R Anandakrishnan

A resume, or CV, is a document that summarises an applicant’s work experience, education, skills and achievements. In most cases, it is the first document reviewed by HR or hiring manager, and therefore it’s important to put time and effort into developing and maintaining an updated, accurate resume. It is usually required as part of job application, and is considered essential information for an employer to assess whether an applicant would be a suitable candidate for first-round interview.

India is emerging as a global manufacturing hub. To reap the benefits of demographic dividend, there is a need of creating large number of jobs in the manufacturing sector. For these jobs, first-timer job-seekers must customise their resume.

The right template: For a job in the manufacturing sector, it is imperative to use an appropriate template to highlight the skills and experience as an intern (if completed). Also, put the most relevant information on the top one-third of the resume. The key is to put the most important specifics at the top of the document. These should reflect 4-5 key skills the candidate offers as value propositions. The use of short paragraphs, headers, bullet lists, and a consistent design makes any resume coherent. An overuse of emphasised text or colour should be avoided.

Career objective: Generally, any HR wants to identify that the candidate is applying for the type of position they are offering and in line with company’s expectations. Typically, HR receives multiple resumes in a day and, hence, they usually do not have time to read the details. Thus, career objective should be brief, and must indicate the type of employment or specific job title the candidate is seeking. Ensure that the objective statement is not generic.

Precise pointers: The manufacturing sector works on a simple rationality, keeping the process moving and ensuring that every piece works well together. Apply the same logic while drafting the resume—keep the details streamlined, and avoid lengthy and unnecessary minutiae. Globally, the tenet for resume length is one-page, which is standard, and if required supplementary page for additional experience or skill sets. A longer resume means the candidate has had a hard time articulating the point.

Curriculum details: Depending on the role, a job may require certain certification or training. This will showcase a candidate’s technical knowledge or additional abilities, which will be more valuable for the company than a regular candidate. A consistent format, with proper certificate details, is the way to go. In case a candidate doesn’t have many certifications, she can include specifics within the education section.

Personal information: It is mandatory for name, address and phone number to be listed at the top. Refrain from using short-forms or nicknames. Use a local address wherever possible, and in case you are willing to relocate, mention that as well. Most importantly, the email address should read professional.

Using these tools effectively and competently will increase the chances of getting you to the door of the desired interview. Sharing copies of resume with associates and acquaintances is an effective networking tool. Hence, it is important to have an appropriate structure and content in a CV.

The author is senior vice-president, Human Resources & Information Technology, TVS Motor Company