Reserve Bank of India Jobs: RBI announces Grade B Phase 1 Result 2022 – check details

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results for Grade B Phase 1 result 2022. The exam was conducted on May 28, 2022 across the country for officers (general) posts. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website rbi.org.in.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

*Candidates must first log in to the official website rbi.org.in

*After logging in to the site, candidates must click on the link “Oppertunity@RBI” on the homepage

*Now, they must click on the result link.

*Candidates must now click on the link “Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B – DR (General)-PY 2022”.

*Soon, results will be visible on the screen

*Candidates must now check their roll numbers

*They must now download their results

*Candidates are advised to keep their downloaded results safe for future purposes.

It may be noted that candidates clearing the RBI phase I exam will be able to appear for the RBI phase-II online exam for Gr B DR (General) PY 2022. The exam will be held on June 28, 2022, in two shifts. Candidates will be required to download RBI admit card separately for both morning and afternoon shifts from the website of the RBI.

Candidates will find details regarding the time or shifts of the phase II exams on the admit cards, The RBI will soon share details related to downloading of admit cards, information hand-out for the Phase-II exam and instructions to PwBD candidates/ joint undertaking / declaration form for PwBD candidates. Also, the exam centres for the phase II exam will be the same as opted for by candidates on their online application forms. RBI will not entertain any request for change in the exam centre or venue. For further information, candidates can login to the official website of the RBI.