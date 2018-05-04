Reliance Jio offer: Golden chance for students to become Digital Champions – Check internship details at careers.jio.com

The Digital Champions Program will be organized in four batches across 800 cities and towns in the country. The first batch of this programme is due to start on May 21, 2018.

In a move to introduce the youth to the real world solutions, Reliance Jio has initiated a one-of-its-kind learning program, known as the Digital Champions Program at careers.jio.com. This programme is a 5 weeks internship where candidates can learn about digital technologies and how digital can positively impact Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in the future. With the help of this internship, students will be guided through a digital toolkit on new age problem solving, they will also be taught about the practical applications that can help them master critical skill-sets on being exposed to real-world solutions.

The Digital Champions Program will be organized in four batches across 800 cities and towns in the country. The first batch of this programme is due to start on May 21, 2018. Undergraduate students can choose from over 800 cities and towns to enrol in the batch of their choice. To be a part of this digital experience, candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of Jio now. Students need to note that the since there are limited openings in each location, candidates will be given preference on “first come first serve” basis.

Jio Digital Champions Program: How to register:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jio at jio.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers link’

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Digital Champions Program’ tab on the page

Step 4: Read the information given on the page and then click on the ‘Submit interest’ tab adjact to Batch 1: Digital Champions

Step 5: Enter all the required details

Jio Digital Champions Program: Batch details-

Batch 1: Digital Champions

City: All cities

Project Duration: 21 May 2018 to 23 Jun 2018

Batch 2: Digital Champions

City: All cities

Project Duration: 04 Jun 2018 to 07 Jul 2018

Batch 3: Digital Champions

City: All cities

Project Duration: 11 Jun 2018 to 14 Jul 2018

Batch 4: Digital Champions

City: All cities

Project Duration: 18 Jun 2018 to 21 Jul 2018

Jio Digital Champions Program Selection Criteria-

The students for this program will be selected on the basis of their responses to an online assessment test.

Jio Digital Champions Program details-

The Digital Champions Program is a 5-week Action Oriented Program initiated by Jio that requires students to interact closely with multiple Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to get insights into their business and challenges. With the help of this program, students will be able to learn about the new digital technologies and how they can positively impact SMBs. This programme will provide guidance to the students on how they can apply their learning in the real world business challenge.