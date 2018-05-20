Reliance JIO is offering this opportunity for undergraduate students: Check details of ‘Digital Champions Program’

(Image: Website)

Reliance Jio is offering a ‘Digital Champions Program’ for undergraduate students. The students pursuing in any stream can apply for the said program. The ‘Digital Champions Program’ is a part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Movement. However, no stipend will be provided to a student during the program.

Who can apply?

The program is only for the undergraduate students. Students who have completed 1st or 2nd year in a 4-year undergraduate course and students who have completed the 1st year in 3-year undergraduate courses are eligible to apply. The selection of a candidate would be done on the basis of their responses to an online assessment test. However, the date regarding the test will be notified later.

What is a ‘Digital Champions Program’?

The ‘Digital Champions Program’ is a 5- week Action Oriented Program. During the program, a student will get a chance to interact closely with multiple Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to get insights into their business and challenges. The student will also get the idea of new digital technologies and their impact on Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The student will also learn about new age problem-solving methodology through a digital toolkit. The course will help students to get an idea of real-world business challenges. As in modern days, the business houses are evaluating traditional strategies and operating models from a fresh ‘digital’ lens.

How to apply?

– The interested students can visit the official website of JIO- https://www.jio.com/.

– After login to the home page, the student needs to click on careers.

– In ‘Career’ page, a candidate needs to visit- Digital Champions Program.

– There one can find the details of the program.

– After clicking on the appropriate date, the candidate needs to furnish details like- name, Aadhar card details, educational qualifications, college id card details etc.

– After furnishing details, click ‘Submit’.