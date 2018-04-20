Reliance Jio is hiring! Several jobs up for grabs, check important details at careers.jio.com

Reliance Jio job recruitment 2018: The company has invited application on the official website — jio.com or careers.jio.com. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio job recruitment 2018: Reliance Jio has announced a recruitment drive for interested and eligible candidates, who wish to join the telecom industry and start there career to explore limitless opportunities and enable Digital Life in India. The company has invited application on the official website — jio.com or careers.jio.com. According to the recruitment notifications, the company has invited candidates to apply for the positions of Jio Point Lead and JC Connectivity Sales Lead. Aspirants can check all the details related to eligibility, skills required and others which are mentioned below.

Name of the company: Reliance Jio

Official website: www. jio.com

Career’s link: careers.jio.com

Name of the posts:

• Jio Point Lead C, Bulandshahr, UP

• JC Connectivity Sales Lead C, Aurangabad, Bihar

• JC Devices Sales Lead B, Agra, UP

• Jio Point Manager, Patan, Gujarat

Eligiblity

• The aspirants should have done graduation from a recognised university/institute

• Experience required for these positions is 4 to 6 years (2-4 years for manager post)

Reliance Jio job recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on the official website – www.jio.com

Step 2) Go to ‘Careers’ link on the homepage

Step 3) Select the post you want to apply for

Step 4) To register your interest, click on ‘Submit Interest’

Step 5) Fill in the required details

Step 6) Submit the details to complete the application process

Step 7) Download it and take a print out of the same for future use

Skills required

Jio Point Lead C:

The candidates applying for the position of Jio Point Lead C, must have following skills:

• Distribution management skills

• Territory familiarity

• People management and communication skills

• Influencing and negotiation skills

• Structured approach of problem solving

• High process orientation

JC Connectivity Sales Lead

The candidates applying for the position of JC Connectivity Sales Lead, must have following skills:

• Channel sales management

• Expertise on industry, products and technologies

• Knowledge on post sales process

• Grooming and communication skills

• Customer centricity

JC Devices Sales Lead B

The candidates applying for the position of JC Devices Sales Lead B, must have following skills:

• Knowledge of industry, product and technologies

• Device sales process

• Knowledge on post sales process

• Grooming and communication skills

• Customer centricity

Jio Point Manager

The candidates applying for the position of Jio Point Manager, must have following skills:

• Distribution management skills

• Territory familiarity

• Entrepreneurship skills

• Strong interpersonal and people management skills

• Financial management and problem solving skills

• Technical orientation